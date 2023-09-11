DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is behind bars after allegedly trying to light another man on fire Sunday afternoon.

According to a criminal complaint, Omar Carrillo, 38, poured gasoline inside the victim’s vehicle and then poured the gas onto the victim. The victim told officers that after Carrillo poured the gas on him, Carrillo threatened to light him on fire and kill him, the complaint states.

Carrillo was also seen by witnesses hitting the victim’s hand with a metal pole, court documents state.

Carrillo has been charged with willful injury – causing serious injury, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, and first degree arson. He is currently being held at the Polk County Jail on a $25,000 cash/surety bond. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 21.