URBANDALE, Iowa — A Des Moines man is facing charges Wednesday after police said he crashed his vehicle while trying to flee from officers in Urbandale.

At around 11: 54 a.m. officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the 4000 block of NW Urbandale Drive after discovering the registered owner of the car had an active warrant for his arrest.

Zachary Mead-Ostrander, 33, refused to stop and led officers on a chase around the city, police said. The driver entered I-80/35 at the Douglas Pkwy on-ramp and traveled north to NE 54th Street, he then traveled eastbound on NE 54th Street to 72nd Street, and then traveled south on 72nd Street. As the driver attempted to turn from 72nd Street onto Twana Drive he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into an unoccupied, parked vehicle.

Police said Mead-Ostrander was taken into custody without incident and transported to a hospital for minor injuries. Mead-Ostrander has been charged with OWI 2nd offense, driving while barred as a habitual offender, and a parole violation.