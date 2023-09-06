DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man was arrested Tuesday night after he allegedly bit a Polk County Sheriff’s deputy and a sergeant in August.

Richard Lee Crawford, 42, was booked into the Polk County Jail Tuesday night on several warrants that were issued after he allegedly assaulted two deputies and a sergeant in late August. On Aug. 26 Dep. Dittmer, Dep. Ward, and Sgt. Wong were attempting to take Crawford into custody, court documents state. As Crawford fought with Dep. Dittmer he scratched him, bit him, and put him in a headlock, a criminal complaint states.

According to the complaint, Crawford also bit Sgt. Wong as she tried to place him into custody. During that struggle Crawford allegedly was able to remove Sgt. Wong’s and Dep. Ward’s radios, the complaint states.

All three law enforcement officers suffered scratches, bruises, and cuts from the incident, court records state.

Crawford was charged with assault on persons in certain occupations – bodily injury, three counts of interference with official acts – bodily injury, and two counts of remove radio from officer – bodily injury. He is being held at the Polk County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 15.