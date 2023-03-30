DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man has been arrested after a toddler suffered second and third-degree burns while in his care.

Anthony Hanley

Anthony Hanley, 23, was booked into the Polk County Jail Wednesday afternoon on one charge of child endangerment-serious injury. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said the arrest has to do with injuries received by a 17-month-old boy.

The incident happened back in February, at an apartment in the 3100 block of 30th Street. According to a criminal complaint filed against Hanley, he admitted to police that he was the only caretaker of the toddler on February 18. That’s when the child suffered “burns on his feet, hands, underarm pit into his back and were all consistent to his left side.”

The injuries were so severe the child had to be transported to the University of Iowa Burn Unit.

The complaint said Hanley told police he took a 10 to 15-minute shower with the door locked and loud music playing while leaving the child unattended. During that time, the victim was seriously injured.

No details about how the burns happened or the child’s current condition have been released by police.