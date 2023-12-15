DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is behind bars for allegedly starting a house fire that left two people injured on Tuesday.

At around 10:15 p.m. the Des Moines Police Department and Fire Department responded to a home in the 1700 block of Forest Ave. on a report of two people who were trapped inside while a fire spread.

When firefighters arrived on scene they found flames and smoke coming from the back of the house. Firefighters were able to rescue an 85-year-old female and a 53-year-old male. Both residents were transported to a nearby hospital, the 53-year-old male has been released and the 85-year-old female remains hospitalized, the Des Moines Police Department said.

According to police, evidence collected at the scene indicated that the fire was started intentionally. Investigators later identified a suspect – 36-year-old Otis James Richardson. On Thursday law enforcement executed a search warrant at a home in the Lower Beaver Neighborhood. After further investigation Richardson was taken into custody.

Richardson has been charged with first-degree arson, possession of incendiary or explosive device, and violation of a no contact order. He is being held at the Polk County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 27.