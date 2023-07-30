ANKENY, Iowa — A Des Moines man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly touching a child inappropriately and violating the sex offender registry.

At around 2 p.m. on Saturday 34-year-old Charles William Mitchell Cheek, who is a registered sex offender, was seen at a gas station in Ankeny with a child unsupervised, court documents state.

According to a criminal complaint, Cheek was seen by witnesses and on surveillance camera inappropriately touching the child and attempting to kiss her.

Court records state a no contact order has been put in place for the victim.

Cheek has been charged with child endangerment, indecent contact with a child, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, and sex offender – registration violation 1st offense. Cheek is being held at the Polk County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.