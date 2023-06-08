URBANDALE, Iowa — A man was arrested and charged Wednesday for allegedly videotaping his roommate while she was in the shower on multiple occasions.

On May 27 the victim reported to the Urbandale Police Department that her roommate, 24-year-old Alexander Sutton, had taken multiple videos of her while she was changing and showering, court documents state. The victim gave officers Sutton’s phone which contained several of the inappropriate photos and videos, an affidavit states.

After executing a search warrant on Sutton’s phone, a criminal complaint states investigators discovered more inappropriate photos that were taken of the victim without her knowledge or consent. One such photo allegedly showed Sutton lifting up the victim’s shirt while she was asleep, court documents state.

Sutton has been charged with four counts of invasion of privacy and one count of assault. He is currently being held in the Polk County Jail on a $10,000 cash/surety bond. An in-custody arraignment hearing has been scheduled for July 7.