DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly helping phone scammers take money from victims and convert it into cryptocurrency.

Loren Christopher Esse, 71, has been accused of helping phone scammers by collecting cash from the victims and depositing the cash into a Bitcoin ATM. According to a criminal complaint, Esse took $13,800 from one victim and deposited the money into a Bitcoin ATM in June.

As the Des Moines Police Department investigation unfolded they learned that Esse was aiding the scammers in the crime Sgt. Paul Parizek said.

“He had been helping move money around for some people that he believed worked for the government and were trying to catch scammers,” Sgt. Parizek said. “Investigators explained to him that what he was actually doing was helping facilitate a crime to happen and that there were people, similar to him, that were being victimized of tens of thousands of dollars.”

Sgt. Parizek said Esse continued to aid the scammers despite the initial conversation. Investigators spoke with Esse a second time and again informed him that what he was doing was illegal but he continued, Sgt. Parizek said.

Esse has been charged with money laundering – planning or financing transaction. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 6.

Sgt. Parizek said the department has seen an increase in these kinds of cases over the past year. This year alone victims have lost nearly $500,000 to phone scams, he said.

“It horribly impacts peoples’ lives if they fall prey to it,” Sgt. Parizek said. “Close to half a million dollars that people are being defrauded and that’s life changing. It changes your retirement, it changes your healthcare, it changes every plan you have.”

Sgt. Parizek said to always be alert and be aware that these scams are happening to avoid becoming a victim.