DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man was arrested late last night for allegedly hitting a man in the head with a baseball bat and critically injuring him.

According to the Des Moines Police Department, surveillance video showed a dispute between the victim and the alleged attacker, who was later identified as 32-year-old Joshua Jordan Crouch. At one point during the dispute Crouch was seen retrieving a baseball bat from a vehicle and then hitting the victim in the head, police said.

Court documents state that the impact of the bat required the victim to have surgery for brain swelling that resulted in possible brain damage. The victim remains hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

Crouch has been charged with willful injury-causing serious injury. Crouch has been released from the Polk County Jail on pretrial release. A preliminary hearing in the case has been scheduled for April 25.