Des Moines making progress on stormwater retention project

DES MOINES, Iowa — Progress is being made on a major project to limit flooding in Des Moines’ Beaverdale neighborhood.

Frequent flash flooding has become a problem in the northwest Des Moines community. Back in 2018, a torrential downpour flooded homes and streets, with some residents seeing five feet of water in their homes. So the City of Des Moines decided to tackle the issue.

Work is nearing completion on part of the stormwater retention project near 41st Street and College Avenue. Crews created a basin that is capable of holding more than five Olympic-sized swimming pools of stormwater.

“Putting in basins like this allows the City to slow down that water during those bigger storm events,” said Des Moines Clean Water Administrator Patrick Beane. “It’s not going to store it permanently, but capture it and store it for a short period of time and slowly release it as storms come and go.”

It should greatly reduce flash flooding not only in Beaverdale but further downstream. Work on this phase of the project is expected to wrap up this year.