DES MOINES – The city of Des Moines is conducting a study to determine the best way to convert Grand Avenue and Locust Street for two-way traffic.

Steven Naber, a City Engineer for the City of Des Moines, said that the study will take into account many different factors that will affect traffic.

“That’s looking at things from parking impacts to now introducing more conflict points into the intersection. When you go to two-way there’ll be more turning movements and more conflict points. What does that do for vehicle delays and progression right? We don’t want our transit, our bus trips to take longer to get up and down Grand Avenue and Locust Street,” Naber said.

Des Moines adopted a Connect Downtown plan in 2017 with the goal to improve the walkability and connectivity of the downtown area. Converting Grand and Locust to two ways is a part of the plan.

Naber said that conducting a study to identify potential problems of two-way conversion and find solutions is important before breaking ground.

“We also have to look at turning movements of emergency vehicles and buses. Once we convert those streets to two-way currently on Locust Street, for example, buses and emergency response vehicles have two lanes to utilize when making the turn onto Locust. If we convert it to two-way they won’t have that luxury anymore so we got to look at these things in more detail before we move forward with this effort,” Naber said.

The city has talked with business owners along Grand Avenue and Locust Street for their input on any concerns they have about the two-way conversion. The city is also taking public comments on its website.