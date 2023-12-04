DES MOINES, Iowa — For decades residents of Des Moines have been dealing with a smell locals have called ‘eastside funk’.

“Us eastsiders, we call it eastside funk because we are around it so much. So often, we smell it about almost every day, so we’ve learned kind of growing up, we’ve learned to call it the eastside funk,” said Dustin Hildebrand, a lifelong resident of Des Moines.

The City of Des Moines announced that the city would be monitoring chemicals in the air, weather patterns and complaints from residents to determine what is causing the smells.

The city installed 10 odor monitors around three facilities in Des Moines. The monitors collect data on levels of chemical compounds such as hydrogen sulfide, ammonia, and volatile organic compounds.

Envirosuite, the company that created the monitors, has a $110,000 contract with the city to install the monitors. The city started data collection back in October and will be for a whole year. After six months, there will be a report filed to the city council.

“I think it’s pretty important to make a distinction that we’re not measuring a public health issue, we’re measuring a nuisance issue,” said Dalton Jacobus, the Neighborhood Inspections Administrator for the City of Des Moines.

The three companies were identified three years ago when the city council authorized an odor study, where a consultant came in and identified potential emitters. The three identified were Wiechman Pig Company, Pine Ridge Farms pork packing plant and Darling Ingredients. Pine Ridge Farms sent a statement to WHO 13 News.

Based on ongoing monitoring, we do not believe the odors noted in recent complaints are coming from our Des Moines facility. However, we fully understand community concerns and are doing our part to ensure that any potential odor is minimized at our operations. Ray Atkinson, senior director of external communications for Smithfield Foods

Atkinson noted that recently the company invested $2 million to install a regenerative thermal oxidizer that reduces 98% of odors at Pine Ridge. The company also purchased the same monitors the city did to ensure that the data aligns.

The city wants you to report odors in the area by going to their website or calling the odor hotline at 515-248-6367.