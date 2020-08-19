Des Moines Lets Residents Track Debris Removal Progress Online

Des Moines, Iowa — Des Moines Public Works says 12 of the city’s 120 neighborhoods have now been cleared of derecho storm debris after just three days of work.

On Monday Public Works crews began their house-by-house sweep of the city to collect tree debris left from last Monday’s historic derecho storm. There are 14 teams of Public Works employees working neighborhood by neighborhood to collect debris left on the curb.

City workers will make one pass down every street in the city to collect piles of trees and branches. They are recording their progress and taking pictures of clean streets as they finish each one. Residents can track the progress and see if crews are near their neighborhood by using this interactive map.

Public Works Director says residents need to remember to cut their debris down to length, don’t put out anything too large and please be understanding as this massive project is underway. “We asked for patience, first of all, this is gonna take some time to work our way through every single neighborhood down every single street,” says Gano.

Any resident with storm debris questions can call Des Moines Public Works 24 hours per day at (515) 283-4950.