Des Moines Law Firm Offering Free Living Wills to DMPS Teachers

DES MOINES, Iowa — A local law firm is offering free living wills to Des Moines Public Schools (DMPS) educators.

Living wills are described as health care wishes, or a written statement that lays out a person’s desires for medical treatment to ensure they are carried out should the person be unable to communicate them to a doctor. Those at Law Group of Iowa say it’s important for everyone to get those up to date during this time, especially teachers who are just weeks away from having to teach back in the classroom.

One important reason is because of ventilators. Attorney Brad Biren said many people state they don’t want to be put on ventilators in their living wills, thinking about them in the sense of a terminal condition or where the quality of life would be severely reduced. Due to the pandemic, the thought has changed for many since there are several COVID-19 positive patients that are put on ventilators but then recover.

Biren, who is also related to DMPS superintendent Dr. Thomas Ahart, realized having someone look over, or draft up, a living will can make a big difference is how people recover from the virus. That’s why he was called to help these pubic school teachers specifically, knowing first hand what a difference they can make on a child’s life.

“When I just think about teachers and what impact they had on me. I’m always trying to look for my old teachers and I found out my fourth grade teacher died of COVID-199. I mean, so much of me and my love of the world and people, and world cultures and she exposed us to so much,” Biren said.

According to Dr. Ahart, well over 1,000 district employees are actively being treated for a health condition that puts them at higher risk of a COVID-19 complication. That doesn’t even include those who are at higher risk because of their age.

The Law Group of Iowa said they will service the 5,000-plus district teachers. An email with steps to start creating their living will with the Law Group of Iowa will be emailed out shortly, Biren said.