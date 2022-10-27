DES MOINES, Iowa — At some point, everyone should have a plan in place for when they pass-on. Estate planning isn’t a fun topic, but it helps families after a loved one passes away. A local law firm is making sure veterans have access to get their ducks in a row.

Attorney’s with BrownWinick plan to host their second estate planning event for veterans free of charge. This is part of an ongoing mission for one of their attorneys, Army veteran, Bob Hodges.

“I think veterans, specifically, have a unique viewpoint on everyday in terms of it’s not given, you’ve seen the randomness of war, the randomness of life and you and I want to make sure I’m not a burden to my family,” Hodges said.

Hodges helps prepare wills and powers of attorney for soldiers during deployments overseas.

“Veterans, most of them, want to have a plan. Every branch, we plan all the time and execute the plan and I think that’s extraordinary for them given their background and training,” Hodges said.

Services include drafting basic wills and powers of attorney. The event is November 11 at the West48 conference center in West Des Moines from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

They’re quickly filling up the 40 spots available, Hodges said.

Registration is required to help make the process as smooth as possible. Signup is available right now by going to BrownWinick’s website.