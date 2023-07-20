DES MOINES, Iowa — The largest piece of Des Moines International Airport’s modernization now has a definite timeline. The Airport Authority Board voted Thursday to break ground on the airport’s new terminal on October 4.

The board approved a budget of $445 million for construction of the new terminal. The old terminal, which dates back to 1950, will be demolished once the new terminal is ready for flights.

“Our staff has put in a tremendous amount of hours trying to get to this point,” Des Moines International Airport Executive Director Kevin Foley said. “We’re at a point now where we can take a breath and look back and say, ‘we overcame a lot of hurdles to get here and celebrate.'”

Foley said the new terminal will likely not be complete until 2026. The agreement approved by the board will fine the contractors responsible for construction if the terminal is not complete by October 6, 2026.

The new terminal will expand the airport’s capacity from 13 gates to 22 gates. Foley said the airport has problems adding new flights because of the old terminal, an issue compounded by a surge in post-pandemic air travel.

“Right now, we are about three percent over our passenger traffic from 2019, which was our highest year” Foley said. “Some airlines are thinking about increasing the number of overnight flights in Des Moines, and we are running out of space to park those airplanes.”

The airport is already constructing a new road and parking garage. It also recently installed new TSA scanners.