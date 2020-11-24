Des Moines International Airport Sees Increase In Passengers for Thanksgiving Week

DES MOINES, Iowa– Although the CDC has advised against traveling during Thanksgiving week, airports are seeing high volumes of people flying for the holiday. TSA has screened more than three million passengers at airports across the country.

In October, Des Moines International Airport averaged 43% of its passenger traffic in 2019.

According to Executive Director of the Des Moines Airport, Kevin Foley, the Wednesday and Sunday of Thanksgiving week are usually two of the airport’s busiest days of the year.

The airport is estimating a five to seven percent increase in passengers over the next few days, which would be a 50 percent increase in normal passenger traffic.

With the increase of business, Foley said the airport will still keep the same safety measures in place.

The Des Moines International Airport has lost $3 million a month since the start of the pandemic. However, they’ve received $23 million from the CARES Act for assistance.

Foley said they don’t anticipate they’ll have to furlough or lay off any employees as long as they make some type of recovery next year.

“We just did our budget and we anticipate that by 2021, we may be back up to about 70% for normal traffic. But that’s recovery, we didn’t anticipate it would start until second quarter start of the third quarter,” Foley said. “If it doesn’t happen, I don’t know what 2022 looks like.”