DES MOINES, Iowa – The AAA predicted that 55.4 million people are expected to travel for the Thanksgiving Holiday and the Des Moines International Airport says it is prepared for the busy travel week.

According to the TSA, the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving bring an increase in travelers. However, Sunday is expected to be the busiest day in TSA history, as indicated by Jessica Mayle, the Great Lakes Regional Spokesperson for the TSA.

Mayle said that new technology at the airport is helping speed up the process of going through security checkpoints.

However severe weather in the southeast of the country may potentially cause flight delays or cancellations. Mayle recommends that travelers should check the status of their flights periodically.

Mayle advised that passengers should come to the airport two hours before their flight boards to ensure that they will be on time in the event of longer wait times.

“Rarely do you need that much time, but always better to be an hour early than five minutes late,” said Mayle.

The airport also advises travelers to ensure that they follow packing guidelines, which will help make sure lines don’t form at security checkpoints.

With the Thanksgiving holiday, some passengers may be planning to bring leftovers home with them. The airport said passengers should consider liquid rules. Anything 3.4 ounces or less can go in a carry on and anything more can go in a checked bag.

“When we talk about Thanksgiving foods, we say that if you can smear it, spread it, spray it, pump it, or pour it, it counts as a liquid. So, cranberry sauce, gravy, wine, jelly, jams, preserves, anything like that needs to go in your check baggage. Anything smaller [like] cooked turkey, stuffing, pies, baked goods, those are all fine in your carry-on,” Mayle said.

For more information on prohibited items, travelers can go to the TSA website.