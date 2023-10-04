DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines International Airport will break ground on its new terminal Wednesday. The project is expected to cost $455 million.

The new terminal will expand the number of planes and passengers that the airport can serve and will be two stories tall.

The Des Moines International Airport is seeking $350 million in bonds from Polk County. Whether or not the bonds are issued depends on whether voters approve a bond referendum this coming Election Day, November 7.

Dawn Evenson, a Des Moines International Airport passenger, said that she thinks the bond referendum is a good idea.

“I probably would because in the long-term it will save money for the taxpayers so it’s kind of a no-brainer you got to spend money to make money,” Evenson said.

The new terminal is expected start to accepting passengers in the fall of 2026.

The ceremonial groundbreaking is scheduled for 10:00 a.m.