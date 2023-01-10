DES MOINES, Iowa – A man charged with attempted murder in a shooting outside a Des Moines hotel early Monday morning stole drugs and money from a man before shooting him, according to court documents filed in the case.

Nathanial Ray Hoffman was initially charged with attempted murder and willful injury in the shooting outside the Baymont Inn on NE 14th Street. Court records show he is now also charged with first-degree robbery, going armed with intent, possession of a firearm by a felon, and multiple drug offenses.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said one of its deputies was across the street from the hotel around 6:00 a.m. Monday when he heard gunshots. He investigated and saw Hoffman running from the parking lot. After a short search, Hoffman was taken into custody. Law enforcement found 33.9 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine in his possession when he was caught.

The victim of the shooting was found in the courtyard of the hotel. Criminal complaints filed in the case say Hoffman beat him with the gun in the head and neck and kicked him in the face and torso multiple times before he fired three shots at him. The victim was struck twice by gunfire, once in each leg. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Hoffman is being held in the Polk County Jail on a cash-only bond of $105,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 20.

Investigators are trying to identify and locate two women they believe witnessed the shooting.

Images of the women were released by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Monday afternoon. If you have any information about them, contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 515- 286-3944.