DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s spring cleaning season. For the first time in 2023, Des Moines residents could get rid of some of those larger items the city won’t usually take for free.

It’s the city’s first Mega Scrub. Cars lined up in the Merle Hay Mall parking lot Saturday getting rid of all sorts of trash they built up throughout the winter.

The Mega SCRUB started at 7 a.m. It ends at 1 p.m.

The Des Moines Public Works Department offers regular SCRUBs every month from March to November. The Mega SCRUB differs from a normal SCRUB, in which the city collects items too big to leave out for regular trash pickup, because crews accept other items. They include large appliances, tires and household hazardous materials including motor oil, certain paints, fertilizers and gasoline.

“This is our way for residents to get rid of large bulky items at no additional cost. It’s part of the solid waste service fee so it is limited to Des Moines residents only. It’s our way of helping neighborhoods stay clean and giving residents a way to get rid of bulky items that might just sit on a back porch or in a garage or in a basement,” Des Moines Public Works Director Jonathan Gano said.

It’s only open to Des Moines residents.

Gano said people must show proof of residence through an ID or piece of mail.

Des Moines hosts four Mega SCRUBS per year. People can find a list of all regular and Mega SCRUB dates, times and locations on the city’s website.