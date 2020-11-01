Des Moines Homicide Leaves One Man Dead

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are investigating a homicide that left one man dead. Police and Des Moines fire rescue personell were called to the 2600 block of Ingersoll Avenue at 1:26 am Sunday to investigate a shooting incident. When they arrived first responders found a 45-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital by Des Moines fire medics where he later died.

Des Moines police are investigating the shooting death as a homicide. Investigators are interviewing witnesses, following leads and examining evidence at the scene. The Des Moines Police Department Crime Scene Unit is processing the scene for evidence.

An additional update is expected Sunday at 11:00 am. The shooting death is the 21st homicide in the city of Des Moines for 2020.