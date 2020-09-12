Des Moines Homicide Among the Worst Officers Have Seen

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hard work from multiple law enforcement agencies may have brought a homicide suspect behind bars before he was able to cross state lines.

“As detectives did what they do, they were able to learn he was in a car going southbound on Interstate 35. We alerted the authorities to the southern part of the state and we were able to intercept him at Osceola and take him into custody without incident,” said Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek.

Thirty-two-year-old Datron Simmons Sr. is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife Connie Simmons.

Connie was found dead outside of her Des Moines home in the 2100 block of 23rd Street Friday. What began as a missing persons report and suspicious death quickly turned into a homicide investigation. Evidence found at the scene allowed police to alert law enforcement across the state to find the suspect who they believed was heading to Kansas City.

Investigators believe Connie was killed on Sept. 6 inside the home and evidence shows Datron went to extensive lengths to try and conceal his wife’s body outside. While the police hope to bring closure for Connie’s family and her 8-year-old son, they also say this particular crime scene was one very few have ever witnessed.

“Finding ways to address domestic violence is a high priority for us, so when we have these cases it is absolutely heartbreaking. You add in some of the gruesome details we have here and the fact that there is a young child without a mother and a father going to jail. It’s got every single piece of one of the worst stories you could possibly have to tell,” Parizek said.

The death of Connie Simmons marks the 17th homicide in Des Moines this year.