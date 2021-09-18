Des Moines Homeless Veterans Stand Down serving veterans in need

DES MOINES, Iowa — Veterans in need of assistance can get help at an event at the Iowa State Capitol grounds in Des Moines this weekend.

The annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down is providing clothing, health checkups, haircuts, VA claims and benefits assistance, legal assistance, job search help and more. Meals are also served at the event.

“They started lining up this morning. We didn’t get to have one last year due to the pandemic, so I think the need is probably going to be greater this year than ever,” said David Rowell with the Homeless Veterans Stand Down.

The event will continue all day Sunday at the Iowa State Capitol. Find more information about the event here.