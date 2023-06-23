DES MOINES, Iowa — A home on Des Moines’ southside was destroyed after a large fire caused the roof to partially collapse on Friday afternoon.

At around 4 p.m. the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire near the intersection of SE 5th Street and SE Cummins Road. When firefighters arrived they discovered flames and smoke coming from the home.

According to the fire department, two people were inside of the home when the fire started but were able to escape with no injuries.

An investigation into what caused the fire is on-going, the fire department said.