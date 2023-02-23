DES MOINES, Iowa — People will be descending on Hy-Vee Hall at the Iowa Events Center beginning Thursday afternoon for the 45th annual Des Moines Home and Garden Show.

The show runs from Thursday through Sunday and exhibitors from across Iowa and the Midwest will be there to show off their home and gardening businesses.

Kyle Adams from Kansas-based Designer Palms said Iowa is his best market for selling decorative palm trees.

“People in the Midwest, where you can’t grow a palm tree and they still want to have a palm tree, this is the way to do it,” he said.

Paul Despenas from Midwest Construction said the show is a great place for people to shop for contractors.

“Let homeowners see the kind of work we can do, gives them the opportunity to mingle with us, to talk with us, maybe narrow down a couple or three contractors so they can start that process and get their estimates and bids to put the project together,” he said.

The show also has an expanded garden and lawn section this year.

Korey Beemer, the owner of Beemer Landscaping, is back for his 19th show. He said it’s a great networking event for businesses like his, which rely on a lot of word-of-mouth advertising for business.

“We like to talk to people about their products, see if I can help them even in the show, and get their contact information,” he said. “It does provide a lot of work for us as well.”

People interested in going to the show can buy tickets online or at the door for $14. They can get a $3 discount using the promo code “who” online.

“They get a break from the cold and they get to come and see some green, get to see some flower,” Beemer said.

The show runs from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.