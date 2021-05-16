Des Moines Hit-and-Run Crash Causes Power Outage

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police continue to search for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a nearby area without power for hours.

Around 2:50 a.m. Sunday, Des Moines police were called to the 1000 block of 9th Street on a report of a vehicle that crashed into a utility pole. When officers arrived, the male driver fled the scene on foot. Police say the driver was arguing with his female passenger while driving and the dispute caused the crash.

The damage to the utility pole was so severe that it left nearby residents without power. The crash closed down 9th Street between Day Street and Laurel Street for more than seven hours while crews worked to repair the pole and the power in the area.