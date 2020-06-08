Des Moines High School Seniors Walking Above Adversity for Graduation

DES MOINES, Iowa — COVID-19 has popped much of the pomp and circumstance for the 2020 graduating class.

“They have been deprived of that joy and at the same time trying to figure out the world at large has certainly been challenging,” said Des Moines North High School Principal Ben Graeber.

While most school districts go virtual, Des Moines Public Schools’ high school seniors are being treated to a personal ceremony. “2020 has persevered through so much. We were born around the time 9/11 started and now we are graduating in a global pandemic. This is going to go down in the books for sure,” said Hannah Burmeister, who graduated from Des Moines North.

On Saturday, Des Moines North graduation walks were done alone.

“I worry about teenagers and what they are going through. This group has been very resilient. A lot of students at North are trying to find their positive and find their joy,” said Graeber.

As names echoed on stage, the auditorium sat empty. For Burmeister, who plans to join the United States Navy, the chance to reach for a diploma is making her heart full. “It’s basically a rite of passage from high school into your next chapter of life,” she said.

Students were allowed just two guests. District officials allotted each graduating senior a designated time. As one of the most diverse high schools in the state of Iowa, navigating the pandemic and racial injustice protests have been daunting. Graeber said, “This graduating class knows they’ve overcome a lot more than some of their peers around the metro.”

Wlliam Abyiringiro made history in his own family, becoming the first high school graduate after his family fled Uganda four years ago. “I’m pretty excited because that is what I came here for four years. That’s what I was working for all those years,” said Abyiringiro.

Alumni will be making sure the class of 2020 isn’t alone. 1944 graduate Paula Rissman passed away last month with the wish for memorial contributions to be given to graduating seniors in need. The Paula Rissman Memorial Scholarship Fund raised over $6,000.

“We have more money coming in for scholarships than ever before. I think people see good things happening at North and hear the good stories and they want to give back to a place that really mattered to them. Our alumni gave almost $100,000 just to this graduating class,” said Graeber.

Des Moines Hoover High School held their personal ceremony on June 6.

Future Ceremony Dates:

Des Moines East High School, June 13

Des Moines Lincoln High School, June 14

Des Moines Roosevelt High School, June 20

In addition, similar events were planned for the Focus alternative program on June 3, Scavo High School on June 5, and Ruby Van Meter School on June 12.