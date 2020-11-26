Des Moines Group Bringing Back Live Local Music Virtually

NEWTON, Iowa- Though it has been over three weeks since election day, Iowa's Second Congressional District Winner, has not been determined. As of Wednesday, Republican Marionnette Miller-Meeks has 196,880 votes over Democrat Rita Hart, with 196,845, she trails by just 35 votes.

A recount in Jasper County Sunday had netted Hart an additional nine votes. Some 17 ballots were not read properly by the machine, which broke down during the recount. So on Wednesday the three-member Jasper County Recount Board elected to count the absentee ballots there with a different machine.