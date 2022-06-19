DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were sent to the hospital after an argument escalating inside of a north des moines grocery store.

Police were called to the Hy-Vee in the 2500 block of East Euclid shortly after 10 am Sunday. When they arrived first responders found two victims with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Police say two people who are familiar with eachother got into an argument while in the checkout line. The suspect then shot one victim in the leg. The bullet then ricocheted and injured another person in line. The suspect has been detained at this time and police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.