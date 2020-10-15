Des Moines Gives the Go-Ahead for Beggars’ Night

Group of kids with Halloween costumes walking to trick or treating (Getty Images)

DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of Des Moines is saying “yes” to Beggars’ Night.

Mayor Frank Cownie announced Thursday morning that Beggars’ Night will be Friday, October 30th with trick or treating allowed between 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Cownie still wants to emphasize trick or treating should be done safely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The original idea behind Beggars’ Night was to make trick or treating safer for kids by designating it the night before Halloween,” Cownie said. “We want to reinforce that commitment to safety and urge everyone to follow the guidelines from our medical experts for a healthy Halloween.”

Nola Aigner Davis with the Polk County Health Department is urging parents to take a cautious approach.

“Beggars’ Night and Halloween need to be different this year to help reduce contact with others and lessen the spread of COVID-19,” Aigner Davis said. “What we’re hoping to do is celebrate this holiday but do it safely by limiting interactions with others.”

You can find tips on how to trick or treat safely from the CDC here.