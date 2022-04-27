DES MOINES, Iowa – A special little girl received a special bike.

Four-year-old Georgia has a rare genetic condition and as a result is in a wheelchair.

An adaptive bicycle allows her to work on her leg muscles and hand-eye coordination in physical therapy. Now, thanks to Variety – The Children’s Charity and Atlantic Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Georgia has a bike she gets to ride at home.

“She’s an extremely happy child, which is fantastic,” Nick Nopoulos, Georgia’s dad, said. “So this is just going to help her get out more and enjoy nature and be a part of everything. So it’s going to be great.”

“And to keep up with her siblings and feel like she’s doing something on her own,” Megin Nopoulos, Georgia’s mom, added.

In addition to the bike, Atlantic Coca-Cola Bottling Company also gave Variety a check for $6500 so they can help more kids like Georgia.