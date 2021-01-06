Des Moines First Responders Begin Getting COVID-19 Vaccinations

DES MOINES, Iowa – COVID-19 vaccinations are continuing in Iowa with Phase 1a of the rollout underway. That includes healthcare workers, long term care facility staff and residents, as well as first responders.

A new vaccination station opened on Monday, Jan. 4 for EMS providers with the Des Moines Fire Department. It’s made possible due to help from UnityPoint Health.

So far several men and women with the department have rolled up their sleeves to get the shot, including firefighter Michael Fonza.

“It feels great,” Fonza said. “[It’s] kind of a relief finally that the vaccines are rolling out especially to frontline workers. It feels excellent that I’m able to take the step and do my part to help out the community and everybody around me.”

Des Moines Fire Chief John TeKippe said like any other vaccine, the department makes it available but doesn’t require it. He said every year about two-thirds of the department get the flu vaccine, and a higher percentage of them are taking advantage of the COVID-19 vaccine.

TeKippe said getting the vaccine provides peace of mind for first responders, as well as protection for their capacity as an EMS system.

“This is the next tool, this is the next step,” TeKippe said. “We’re going to keep wearing our masks, keep our distance, and keep washing our hands; but this will help give an additional level of protection for our employees. It’s about their safety, but also gives them some peace of mind, and also gives their families some peace of mind that they have an added level of protection by getting the vaccine.”

As far as a timeline, TeKippe said it will take about two weeks to get through the first round of shots. About a month later, they’ll have to do it all again for the second dose.