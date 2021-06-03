Des Moines firefighter injured by collapsing ceiling in burning house

DES MOINES, IOWA — A Des Moines firefighter is recovering at home on Thursday after being injured on Wednesday by a collapsing ceiling in a burning home. It happened in the 1700 block of Lyon Street just before 5:00 p.m.

A firefighter was injured when part of a ceiling collapsed and hit him on the head. He was taken to the hospital and released. He is now recovering at home. His name hasn’t been released.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

