DES MOINES – This past December the Des Moines Fire Department released a first of its kind report detailing the departments abilities to respond to emergencies.

The report showed that some areas of the city have faster response times than others, which gives the department guidance on how to improve service to residents.

Jonathan Lund, a Fire Marshall with the Des Moines Fire Department, said that the report and the data it contains will help the department improve its emergency response.

“The value that I think people should recognize is that this is repeatable year after year after year with the same measures we can see if there’s a trend of lengthening response times in the city, is that due to travel time, or is that due to the number of calls in that area? Is that due to a resource availability issue? And we can then address those in a much more quick fashion.” Lund said.

The fire department has a goal of responding to emergencies within 5 minutes and 20 seconds or less. The report detailed how often stations around the city responded within that timeframe with a reliability rating.

The fire department splits the city into 11 zones based on the location of the fire stations. One zone that has lower reliability ratings than others is zone 10, which includes fire station 10 and is located on the southeast corner of Des Moines.

According the report the department responds to emergencies in zone 10 within the 5 minute and 20 second benchmark slightly more than 50% of the time. Some of the reasons for the lower reliability rating is that zone 10 encompasses more rural areas and has fewer zones bordering it that can help provide support.

The report also detailed ways that the fire department plans to improve response reliability and times.