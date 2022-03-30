DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Fire Department experienced a record number of phone calls in the year 2021. Now more than ever they are looking for new firefighters to join the ranks.

For nine new recruits, they only have a few more weeks left in their training. They have already completed their paramedic training and are currently completing Firefighter I and Firefighter II training.

During this time, they practice emergency calls in a four-story mock burning building. The structure might be fake, however, the smoke and flames are very real. This provides them with the smoke and heat conditions that they would normally encounter when responding to any real emergency call.

A standard shift at the Des Moines Fire Department is 24 hours (1 day) on shift and 48 hours (2 days) off.

Everyone with a passion to serve is welcome to apply, given you meet the following requirements:

21 years of age

Valid driver’s license

High school diploma or GED

Ability to work in a variety of potentially extreme situations

So far, the fire department has received 400-500 applications. They will only be accepting 20 to 30 new recruits starting in August.

For additional information regarding the recruitment and selection process and to submit an interest card, visit the City’s website at DSM.city/joinDMFD. All of the paperwork must be submitted by April 15th.