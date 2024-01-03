DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Fire Department announced on Wednesday that the department responded to a call nearly every 16 minutes in 2023 — setting a new record number of calls.

According to the department, the 11 fire stations across the city responded to a total number of 33,351 calls, which is an increase of over 800 calls from 2022. About 63% of those calls were for emergency medical services.

Fire-related calls saw the biggest increase in 2023 with a total of 952 calls, an over 10% increase compared to 2022.

“We’re, with this cold time of year, reminding people to be very careful with how you cook, that’s the most common kind of fire and when it’s cold out we heat in different ways, so be careful with space heaters and things like that, and have a smoke alarm on every floor and in every bedroom,” Des Moines Fire Chief John TeKippe said.

The department is already planning for how to better handle the call increase in 2024. The 100th class of the Des Moines Fire Academy will graduate and groundbreaking will begin on the new Fire Station 4.