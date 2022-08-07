DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Fire Department is looking to move and replace one of its oldest fire stations in the next few years.

Station 4 on University Ave., the second oldest fire station in the city, would be moved to the area of 19th Street and Clark Street.

The fire department said the move would help increase firefighters’ response time and would provide some much needed updates.

A plan for the move will be presented to the city council on Monday. Currently, the plan estimates the move to cost roughly 10.5 million dollars and would be completed in 2025.