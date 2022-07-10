DES MOINES, Iowa — IMPACT Community Action Partnership and the Des Moines Fire Department are teaming up again to collect fans and air conditioners for families in need.

All fan and air conditioner units must be in their unopened boxes in order to be donated. The community can drop off the donations during normal business hours at the fire stations listed below.

Station 1: 1330 Mulberry Street

Station 2: 1727 East Walnut Street

Station 3: 2458 Easton Blvd.

Station 4: 914 University Ave.

Station 5: 711 42nd Street

Station 6: 1919 Southeast 6th Street

Station 7: 3500 East 12th Street

Station 8: 1249 McKinley Ave.

Station 9: 4800 Douglas Ave.

Station 10: 5900 East Indianola Ave.

Station 11: 4150 East 42nd Street

Donations will be taken to IMPACT’s office for distribution. If you are in need of energy assistance you can visit IMPACT’s website for more information.