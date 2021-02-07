Des Moines Film Society Fundraises to Renovate the Varsity Theater by 2022

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Varsity Theater in Des Moines has sat empty for two years, but it won’t be for much longer. The Des Moines Film Society is raising money to renovate the theater to reopen in 2022.

The Varsity Theater has been a staple in Des Moines for 80 years.

“When you see the pictures from the opening day in 1938, you see a lot of beautiful Art Deco elements, the triangular marquee out front, the big vertical fin. And then over the years, actually in 1958, there was a fairly significant renovation, so you see some real mid-modern type elements, especially here in the lobby,” Des Moines Film Society Director Ben Godar said.

That’s how the lobby still looks, now that the theater has been out of business since 2018, but it won’t look this way for long.

“We wanted to expand the lobby space. We wanted more of a space for people to hang out and connect, whether that’s in a formal reception maybe after a special event, but even more so just before or after you see a movie,” Godar said.

The Des Moines Film Society took possession of the building in 2020 and plans on renovating the entire space, even adding what they are calling a “micro cinema” to the upper level.

“That’s going to allow us to double our programming and be a lot more flexible to bring in more interesting and niche films, as well as be more of a community resource for partner screenings with nonprofits, businesses, things like that,” Godar said.

That’s a reason Pat Snyder decided to help volunteer with fundraising for the Varsity.

“I love the Varsity. This is where I remember as a kid just coming and seeing first-run movies. This was always the place where you came to see movies that you knew were up for the Academy Awards. This was always the place to come,” Snyder said.

But the Des Moines Film Society can only make these changes happen once they raise enough money.

“We need about $3 million for the project as we’ve envisioned it and we’re just a little under $1 million right now,” Godar said.

“You’ll see the thermometer on the outside of the building. As we fill that in, obviously, the more money we get in, the faster that’ll happen,” Snyder said.

Because during the pandemic, folks are used to watching whatever is on TV.

“Just being home in quarantine, sometimes you miss those movies, and that’s what we’re all craving,” Snyder said.

They hope that by donating, folks can preserve the history of The Varsity and look ahead to the near future where popcorn and a projector can bring people together.

“As a community arts organization, we want this to be a community space. It’s not just about having a room where we can show the movies. It’s about having a place where people can connect,” Godar said.

Visit desmoinesfilm.org to donate.