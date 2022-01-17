Des Moines family honors Martin Luther King Jr. through community service

DES MOINES, Iowa — Volunteers gathered at the Des Moines nonprofit Urban Dreams on Monday for a day of service to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The volunteers included a mother and her children. Candice McGee Madlock signed up her four children and nephew to volunteer.

“Make sure you pay it forward whether you’re giving to the homeless, whether donating, it all counts,” said McGee Madlock.

McGee Madlock says that she has shared Martin Luther King’s legacy with her children and nephew throughout the years.

“Martin Luther King has shown me that opportunities are something that you can’t take for granted,” said McGee Madlock’s daughter Aaliyah McGee. “And that you have to go ahead and do it because no one else is going to do it for you.”

The family helped clean the office, deliver food and shovel snowy driveways and sidewalks.

“To actually see them dig in, it makes me smile from the heart,” said McGee Madlock.

Organizers with the nonprofit applauded McGee Madlock for volunteering with her children.

“The young people are the future, and they need to be out here helping others as well as seeing what it looks like,” said Urban Dreams Executive Director Izaah Knox.

McGee Madlock hopes to instill the importance of community service and Martin Luther King’s values throughout his lifetime.

“If you have a child that’s out there that really needs help, that needs guidance. It takes us as the parents to make that first step actually to show them, actually to guide them,” she said.