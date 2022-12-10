DES MOINES, Iowa — Home for the holidays took on new meaning for four Des Moines families.

On Saturday, Geater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity dedicated four new homes to families along Shaw Street just south of the east village.

Homeownership is often out of reach for thousands of central Iowans. One in eight Polk County residents spend over 50% of their income on housing, forcing them into difficult decisions regarding food, education, transportation and healthcare.

Habitat for Humanity teamed up with Homes for Iowa, the city of Des Moines and the Wells Fargo Build program for their largest dedication of contiguous homes in 2022. Staff along with volunteers, family friends and sponsors were all grateful for the new homeowners to have the ultimate holiday wish come true.

“The families work hard with the sweat equity and homeowners education. They are buying the house. Habitat provides an affordable mortgage,” said GDM Habitat for Humanity CEO Lance Henning. “The stability of homeownership and having a place you can afford really allows a family to thrive and helps our community to thrive.”

Wells Fargo announced a $240,000 donation to Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity to go towards the construction of affordable homes in the metro.