Des Moines Extends Building Closures to March 1

DES MOINES, Iowa — The City of Des Moines will keep its administration buildings closed to the public until March 1 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie’s emergency proclamation closed city buildings nearly 10 months ago last March. The buildings were set to reopen to the public on Feb. 1, but they will now remain closed for at least another month.

“Our local health experts tell us that the coming weeks and months could be the most challenging of the entire pandemic and that’s why we want to extend our closure by at least another month,” said Mayor Cownie. “We will closely monitor our local infection rates over the next month and then determine if there’s an opportunity to schedule limited meetings in our buildings in early spring.”

The extended closures include the City Hall, Armory, Municipal Service Center, and Public Works buildings, the Des Moines Wastewater Reclamation Authority and the office location for the Civil & Human Rights Department.

Contact the City Clerk’s office at 515-283-4209 for any questions about city permits, licenses or fines.

Nearly 4,000 deaths in Iowa have been contributed to COVID-19 to date.