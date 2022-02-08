DES MOINES, Iowa — Local veterans in need will have a chance to fill up their cupboards Tuesday.

Polk County and the Food Bank of Iowa are holding a mobile food distribution event for veterans. They’ll be handing out groceries from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Polk County River Place on Euclid Avenue.

This is an event for veterans only and participants are asked to stay in their cars to limit contact.

