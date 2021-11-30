Des Moines elementary school placed on temporary lockdown after shots fired nearby

DES MOINES, Iowa — A shooting on Des Moines’ southeast side caused an elementary school to go on a temporary lockdown Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the area of SE 9th Street near Lovejoy Elementary School around 1:30 p.m. on reports of shots fired. Officers determined that two groups of people had been shooting at each other and found multiple shell casings on the ground. So far, no victims have been discovered, but police say the incident could have ended much worse.

“Right now, fortunately nobody’s been hurt. It’s a miracle when you look at there are over a dozen shell casings down there. We’ve got a little property damage,” said Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek. “The thing that stands out to everybody right now is how close this was to the elementary school. These kids are in there trying to go to school. It’s supposed to be a safe space, and we’ve got this kind of activity going on in the neighborhood. It’s definitely not acceptable and something we’re not real happy about.”

The school lockdown was lifted just after 2 p.m. Police are investigating and will see if neighbors in the area have surveillance footage they can review.