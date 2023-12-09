DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines’ eastside funk is now memorialized on a RAYGUN t-shirt.

On Monday WHO 13’s Zach Fisher spoke with Dustin Hildebrand, a lifelong resident of the eastside of Des Moines, about the well-known stink that permeates the city. Hildebrand said the stink is known to locals as the ‘eastside funk’.

The City of Des Moines announced it has installed several monitors throughout the city to figure out where the smell is coming from. The odor monitors collect data of the different levels of chemicals around the area, like hydrogen sulfide, ammonia, and volatile organic compounds.

After the story aired RAYGUN hopped onto the slogan and created a new shirt with the saying ‘Des Moines has eastside funk.’

“You know, why not lean into it?” Mike Draper, owner of RAYGUN said. “The westside has the mall, we have the eastside funk. It’s just something you can only experience and it’s a little like the northern lights, it’s not all the time.”

Draper said this isn’t the first smell-related t-shirt they’ve made before, but he hopes the ‘eastside funk’ t-shirt sticks around for a long while.