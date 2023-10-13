DES MOINES, Iowa — Tyrone Tyler is out as head football coach at Des Moines East.

DMPS Director of Communications Phil Roeder confirmed on Friday, “Tyrone Tyler has resigned from his position as head coach of East High football. Assistant coach Heath Hill will fill in for the remainder of the season, and East will begin the hiring process to select a new head coach right afterwards.”

We’ve reached out to Tyler for comment, but have not heard back yet.

Tyler also coached at Hoover. East is 0-7 and plays at Ottumwa tonight.