DES MOINES, IOWA — Drivers in downtown Des Moines may have been a little confused on Monday, as the city converted a stretch of road from one-way to two-way traffic.

The change is between 3rd & Grand Avenue to 5th Street. The several-block stretch was repaved and reworked for two directions of traffic over the weekend.

Monday was the first weekday that the two-way would be in operation. Those who live or work along those blocks shared their opinion on the new layout.

“I think it is a great addition to downtown. I believe it is really going to help with like traffic, slowing it down and bringing awareness to all of the pedestrians and mostly the drivers,” said Jeff Pearson.

“Our main concern here in this building are these, you know, cyclists and race cars that come by here and wake everybody up,” said Charles Leonard, who lives in an apartment complex on 5th and Grand. “I am on this side of the street and not that far up, it’s pretty loud.”

These changes are part of a study being conducted by the City of Des Moines, to see what ways are the best to change Locust St. and Grand Ave. The city has reached out for input from businesses along the stretch on Grand.

The city wants comments and concerns from residents that can be submitted on the city’s website.