DES MOINES, Iowa — When Abood Alaliwi started DJing more than a decade ago in his native Kuwait, he dreamed of one day getting the chance to open for a big-name DJ. That dream came true last July when Alaliwi opened for Grammy-nominated DJ/producer EDX at Platform nightclub in Des Moines, Iowa.

“That was a big dream come true for me,” said Alaliwi. “One of the things that I love about [the United States] is the opportunities. If you have a goal and you have a dream, if you work hard you can reach your dreams. I don’t think I could’ve had that back in Kuwait.”

Abood Alaliwi

Alaliwi, 34, has been a fixture of Des Moines’ nightlife scene for nearly ten years since coming to Iowa from Kuwait as a refugee after the Iraq War.

Local club goers may recognize Alaliwi, aka Abood Seven or Abood, from his DJ residencies at nightclubs such as The Garden, the former Lime Lounge and most recently Platform. These days, he prefers to play deep, melodic house music over any other genre.

Alaliwi’s experience as a DJ in Kuwait was wildly different than it is now in Iowa. Alaliwi was a pioneer, a history-maker and one of the most well known DJs in his country. In 2011, he started a weekly radio show called “Underground” on Marina FM, a Kuwait City-based station with more than a million daily listeners throughout the Middle East. It was the first radio show devoted to electronic dance music in Kuwait’s history and created a legacy that continues today.

Kuwait is a small, oil-rich country on the Persian Gulf bordering Iraq and Saudi Arabia. As a Muslim-majority country, it is governed by conservative laws. Drinking alcohol and dancing are both banned in public, so Western-style nightclubs don’t exist. However, if nightclubs were allowed, Alaliwi said they would be packed every weekend.

The skyline of Kuwait City on June 25, 2020. (Photo by YASSER AL-ZAYYAT / AFP)

Like many countries, Alaliwi said there is a clear divide between those in Kuwait who want the country to remain conservative and those who want a more progressive society. Kuwaitis have subverted the country’s conservative laws to create a thriving – albeit illegal – nightlife scene.

“They want to party. They want to have fun. A lot of people like to party and dance all weekend,” said Alaliwi. “Underground parties are huge in Kuwait. We would play for so many hours every weekend.”

Everyone who is involved in Kuwait’s “underground” nightlife scene, from those who organize the parties to those who attend them, risk getting fined, imprisoned or even deported if caught. A close friend of Alaliwi’s was once thrown in jail after getting caught DJing an illegal party.

“All that is dangerous. If we get caught, then I could be in trouble because I’m playing the music. I’m doing something taboo that I shouldn’t be doing,” Alaliwi said. “It’s really risky if you don’t know the right people. It could unfortunately lead to people losing their job, their source of income, which is sad.”

Abood Alaliwi DJs at Platform nightclub in Des Moines, Iowa.

Without the existence of nightclubs, Kuwaitis instead host parties on the weekends at apartments in Kuwait City or beach houses on the Persian Gulf. Organizers will convert an apartment or beach house into a nightclub, outfitted with a dancefloor, a DJ booth, a sound system, a VIP section and a bar selling black-market alcohol.

Alaliwi was a DJ in high demand nearly every weekend. He would DJ from nighttime until sunrise, often nine or ten hours straight, playing a mix of pop, house, techno and trance. Hundreds of people, including men and women of all ages, would pack these illicit parties.

Alaliwi said there is a large LGBT community in Kuwait. In a country with laws against LGBT people, these underground parties provide a safe space for people to be themselves. “There are a lot of open-minded people [in Kuwait],” Alaliwi said. “Parties were welcoming, accepting, safe. It’s beautiful.”

‘In the history books’

Alaliwi was a popular DJ in Kuwait because of his radio show on Marina FM, the country’s first private radio station. Alaliwi described Marina FM as a Western-style station that was unique from the traditional Arabic stations in the country.

The skyline of Kuwait City on Dec. 6, 2017. (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP)

Alaliwi started out as a volunteer at Marina FM in 2008 and was given a one-hour slot on Tuesdays. “That one hour changed my whole life,” Alaliwi said. “It started as an hour, but they kept calling me to back up and fill in on weekend shows. The general manager heard about me and offered me a full-time job after about six months.”

Alaliwi was inspired by experiences he had clubbing in Beirut, Lebanon, to start the first-ever radio show in Kuwait for electronic dance music. His show would be called “Underground,” and he would play dance music genres such as house, techno and trance.

“[The music director] looked at me and said, ‘Here in Kuwait?’” said Alaliwi. “But I got the approval.”

Alaliwi remembers being incredibly nervous the first time he hosted “Underground” on Marina FM. “You never know, they could tell us to shut it down because you can’t do this,” Alaliwi said.

Alaliwi said the response from listeners was overwhelmingly positive. Social media lit up when people heard electronic dance music playing on the airwaves in Kuwait.

“People loved it. Keep in mind, Kuwait is a rich country so a lot of people travel the world and see a lot of things. They heard this music and it reminded them of Ibiza, London, New York, Chicago,” Alaliwi said. “They couldn’t believe they were listening to this type of music in Kuwait.”

Listeners wanted to hear more of it on the radio, so Marina FM gave Alaliwi a permanent two-hour slot every weekend. He would go on to DJ around 55 episodes from 2011-12, before handing over the show to his best friend who continues to play electronic dance music on the radio today.

“My manager told me, ‘Your name is going to be in the history books one day because you were the first person who started this type of music on the radio [in Kuwait],’” Alaliwi said. “Even today, they tell me, ‘Without you, we wouldn’t have this show.’”