DES MOINES, Iowa — Many people are starting 2023 with a new goal, and losing weight is always a popular New Year’s resolution. There are many ways to diet but not everything works.

Brian Smith, a dietitian at Iowa Lutheran Hospital, said healthy eating starts with healthy habits. He recommends eating lots of fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, and fresh meats. The closer the food is to the source, the better.

He said if people are looking for a specific diet, they have to be ready to commit long-term to it. If they don’t turn the diet into lasting habits, they’ll lose weight, go off the diet, and gain it back.

“If you have to radically change your food habits to achieve a goal, say weight loss, and then you stop and then you go back to your old diet, well what was really accomplished? Nothing, you know, in a sense because the statics are pretty dismal in that 97 percent of people who start a weight loss diet regain the weight,” Smith said.

He said it’s also important to eat three meals daily and that exercise goes hand-in-hand with any diet.